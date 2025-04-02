Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,715 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.94% of DTE Energy worth $234,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.