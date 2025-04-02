Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Quanta Services worth $306,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $257.64 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

