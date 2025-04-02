Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.70% of Xylem worth $197,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,734,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

