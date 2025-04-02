Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.83% of Casey’s General Stores worth $268,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $440.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.98. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.45 and a 1 year high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

