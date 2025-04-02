Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.43% of Alliant Energy worth $216,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

