Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of PTC worth $194,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after buying an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after buying an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after buying an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

