Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Franklin Covey updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 143,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.