Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

FTNT opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.