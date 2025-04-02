Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,246 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,626,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 619,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 594,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
