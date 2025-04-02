Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 492,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fitell Price Performance

NASDAQ FTEL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,876. Fitell has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

Institutional Trading of Fitell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitell stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

