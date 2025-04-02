FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of FirstService worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of FirstService by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Up 1.6 %

FSV opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.12.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

