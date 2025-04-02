First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 25.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 463,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Shell by 41.0% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,544,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

