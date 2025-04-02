First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

