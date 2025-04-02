First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,631 shares during the quarter. First Mid Bancshares accounts for 3.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of First Mid Bancshares worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $833.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

