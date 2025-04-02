Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FER traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,253. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,738,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

