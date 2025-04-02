Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 289,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETON shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 137,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,747. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
