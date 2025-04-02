Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 289,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETON shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 137,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,747. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.37. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

