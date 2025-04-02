Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 18396355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Ethernity Networks Trading Up 16.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £580,777.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

