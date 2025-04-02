ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.10. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10.
About ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF
The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.
