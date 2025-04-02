Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 700,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after acquiring an additional 515,171 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 445,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,788. Essent Group has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

