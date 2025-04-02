Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 58,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 45,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. Analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $124,134.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,149.03. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,522.59. This trade represents a 36.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.