Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Esprit Stock Down 9.3 %

ESPGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Esprit has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

