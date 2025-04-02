Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 2nd (AND, APLS, AYA, BILL, BLK, BNGO, CCO, CIA, CJT, CME)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 2nd:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.50 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.75 to C$19.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$139.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $219.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$160.00 to C$150.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$176.00 to C$166.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$130.00 to C$125.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$120.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.15 to C$3.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $242.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $237.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $189.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$102.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $105.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$13.75 to C$16.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.25 to C$52.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $2.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $30.50 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $218.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

