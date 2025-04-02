enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
enVVeno Medical Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NVNO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,718. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
