enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

enVVeno Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVNO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,718. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

About enVVeno Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVNO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.