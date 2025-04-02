Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.21. Approximately 451,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,204,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

