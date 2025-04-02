Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $445,988,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Entegris by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 91,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.