EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411,482 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.90% of EnLink Midstream worth $58,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.