Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Chain Bridge Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Chain Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,408,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBNA stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chain Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman acquired 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,540.12. This trade represents a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

