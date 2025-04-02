Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EMMA stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,039. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 6.47.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

