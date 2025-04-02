EMG Holdings L.P. Trims Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

EMG Holdings L.P. lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610,971 shares during the quarter. New York Mortgage Trust comprises about 2.6% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.80% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,633,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,820,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 11.17. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.18%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

