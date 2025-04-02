EMG Holdings L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

EMG Holdings L.P. cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,345 shares during the quarter. MFA Financial accounts for about 1.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.21% of MFA Financial worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,985,000 after purchasing an additional 111,331 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,085,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 502,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

