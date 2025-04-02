Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

