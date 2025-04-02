Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Weibo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

