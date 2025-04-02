Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 148 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,395.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,344.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.