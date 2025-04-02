Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

