Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 226.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.50 and its 200 day moving average is $242.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.07, for a total transaction of $6,526,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,322.82. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,609 shares of company stock valued at $61,331,908. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.