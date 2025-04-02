Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.71. The company has a market cap of £14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean M. Smith bought 426,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £999,147.24 ($1,291,722.35). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,238.53). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,391,473 shares of company stock worth $103,604,725. 14.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

