ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Announces Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ECR opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market cap of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. ECR Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

