eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 5,340,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

