Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 69,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,732. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
