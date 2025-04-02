Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 69,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,732. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

