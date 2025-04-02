Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 70,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,626. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

In other news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.