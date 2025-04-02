Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

EVM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 44,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

