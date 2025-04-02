Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

DT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,898. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

