Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dynatrace Price Performance
DT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,898. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
