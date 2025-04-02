Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

BROS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 3,104,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,280. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

