Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,578 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dutch Bros worth $48,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

