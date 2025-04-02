Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

BRLGF stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

