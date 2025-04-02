DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 409,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

