DnB Asset Management AS Sells 441 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after purchasing an additional 650,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

