DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.84 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after buying an additional 893,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 421.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 380,392 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Kornit Digital by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 372,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 335,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 621,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $900.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

