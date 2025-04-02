DnB Asset Management AS Buys 3,847 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

