DLD Asset Management LP Sells 5,959 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,456,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.79 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.83 and its 200-day moving average is $334.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

